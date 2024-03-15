U18s Host Bristol City
Friday, 15th Mar 2024 09:38
Town’s U18s are in action against Bristol City at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).
The young Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways following last week’s 2-0 defeat at Swansea.
Olly Lee’s side are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins top, 21 points ahead of them having played two more matches.
Earlier in the week, the U21s beat the same opposition 2-0 at Playford Road.
