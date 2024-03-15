McKenna: A Couple of Judgement Calls But Al-Hamadi Available For Sheffield Wednesday Clash

Friday, 15th Mar 2024 14:37 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he has two judgement calls to make ahead of Saturday’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday having nursed a couple of unnamed players through training this week, while striker Ali Al-Hamadi will be fine to be in the squad, despite an ongoing adductor issue. “We had a couple of issues from the game and during the training week,” McKenna said. “Nothing major. “Of course, I don’t want to give away too much going into a really important game tomorrow, but we’ve had a couple of things we’ve had to nurse through this week off the back of last week and a couple of judgement decisions we’ll have to make tomorrow regarding the squad.” Regarding Al-Hamadi, who asked to be left out of the Iraq squad for their upcoming internationals due to fitness problem, McKenna added: “From a physical point of view he’s doing OK. He’s got an ongoing issue in his adductor region that needs management, so he’s under constant treatment and medication and it’s something that will need to be reviewed again at the end of the season. “He will be available for the weekend. He needs to have some treatments over the next two weeks over the international break, then that will hopefully have him available for the Blackburn game and for the last eight games. But it is an issue that’s going to have to be managed through to the end of the season.” McKenna confirmed that striker Kieffer Moore is fine, despite suffering a cut to his head at Cardiff last week. Full-back Janoi Donacien has not made the hoped-for advancement from his adductor problem, which stretches back to the summer with the St Lucia international not having featured since November. “He’s still not made the progress that he would have hoped, that we would have hoped,” McKenna added. “He’s still got some symptoms in his adductor area, it’s frustrating for everyone, Janoi first and foremost. “He’s had some different treatments this week and hopefully there’ll be a better response from them and he can get back on the grass next week.”

