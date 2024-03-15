McKenna: Hirst Progressing Well
Friday, 15th Mar 2024 14:44
Town boss Kieran McKenna says striker George Hirst is continuing to make good progress and remains hopeful that the 25-year-old will return to action before the end of the season.
Hirst, who started his career with tomorrow’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday where his father David is a club legend, has been sidelined since rupturing a hamstring in the 1-1 draw with another of his old clubs, Leicester City, on Boxing Day.
“George is progressing well, so we’ll have to see how the next few weeks go,” McKenna said. “I think he’s nearly ready to get out on the grass and start running. We’re hopeful that we’ll see him before the end of the season.
“There’s no point in putting any exact timescale on it, I think the last league game is the first week in May, we hope for that, not impossible that it could be a little bit before that.
“But in this last stage of the rehab, there can always be little setbacks or changes to the timescale, so there’s no point in putting any one particular fixture or day on it, but as soon as possible and hopefully at least for the last game, but not impossible it could be a little bit before that.”
Photo: Matchday Images
