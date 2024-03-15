McKenna: Hirst Progressing Well

Friday, 15th Mar 2024 14:44 Town boss Kieran McKenna says striker George Hirst is continuing to make good progress and remains hopeful that the 25-year-old will return to action before the end of the season. Hirst, who started his career with tomorrow’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday where his father David is a club legend, has been sidelined since rupturing a hamstring in the 1-1 draw with another of his old clubs, Leicester City, on Boxing Day. “George is progressing well, so we’ll have to see how the next few weeks go,” McKenna said. “I think he’s nearly ready to get out on the grass and start running. We’re hopeful that we’ll see him before the end of the season. “There’s no point in putting any exact timescale on it, I think the last league game is the first week in May, we hope for that, not impossible that it could be a little bit before that. “But in this last stage of the rehab, there can always be little setbacks or changes to the timescale, so there’s no point in putting any one particular fixture or day on it, but as soon as possible and hopefully at least for the last game, but not impossible it could be a little bit before that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 15:03 - Mar 15

The fullest rest and recovery will be likely the minimum ITFC and KM will be seeking ; a fit and eager GH will be a welcome re- addition to the squad ,but it’s a hill to climb after this injury !

Great news of excellent progress to date : keep it coming George !

Cakeman added 15:04 - Mar 15

That’s good because I think we have missed him.

Since his departure our method of play has changed somewhat to understandably anccomodate players that are available.

We have done really well with the adaptations made but his George’s well timed runs behind defensive lines are very much missed.

I hope George does become available before the end of season but if not certainly in readiness for next season. 1

Edmundo added 15:23 - Mar 15

Edmundo added 15:24 - Mar 15

The parallels with Marcus in 2000 are uncanny: are we destined for Wembley glory this season? 0

BurleysGloryDays added 16:17 - Mar 15

Come on lad we need you fighting fit 0

