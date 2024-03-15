Manchester United Targeting Town Academy Schoolboy
Friday, 15th Mar 2024 15:46
Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of 14-year-old Town academy youngster Silva Mexes, the son of former Norwich City and Cardiff City striker Robert Earnshaw.
According to TheSecretScout, the forward has been watched by all the bigger clubs in the country with the Red Devils getting close to taking him to Old Trafford.
TWTD understands the parties involved have been in talks for some while but with no conclusion yet reached. If a deal is confirmed, it’s likely the Blues would receive a sum up front followed by milestone top-ups as his career progresses.
Town have lost a number of young players to top Premier League sides in recent years. Just under a year ago, defender Calum Logan joined Tottenham Hotspur, while forward Marcelo Flores, now a full Mexico international and playing his club football with Tigres UANL, joined Arsenal in 2019.
Another forward Ben Knight signed for Manchester City in 2018, the Blues having lost striker Charlie Brown, who is now with Morecambe, to Chelsea the previous year.
Harry Clarke moved to the Gunners in 2015 before returning to Town just over a year ago.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]