Manchester United Targeting Town Academy Schoolboy

Friday, 15th Mar 2024 15:46 Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of 14-year-old Town academy youngster Silva Mexes, the son of former Norwich City and Cardiff City striker Robert Earnshaw. According to TheSecretScout, the forward has been watched by all the bigger clubs in the country with the Red Devils getting close to taking him to Old Trafford. TWTD understands the parties involved have been in talks for some while but with no conclusion yet reached. If a deal is confirmed, it’s likely the Blues would receive a sum up front followed by milestone top-ups as his career progresses. Town have lost a number of young players to top Premier League sides in recent years. Just under a year ago, defender Calum Logan joined Tottenham Hotspur, while forward Marcelo Flores, now a full Mexico international and playing his club football with Tigres UANL, joined Arsenal in 2019. Another forward Ben Knight signed for Manchester City in 2018, the Blues having lost striker Charlie Brown, who is now with Morecambe, to Chelsea the previous year. Harry Clarke moved to the Gunners in 2015 before returning to Town just over a year ago. 🚨Excl - Manchester United are close to securing 14-year-old Silva Mexes from Ipswich Town.



The young forward has been watched by all top clubs in the country. #MUFC aim for him to join this summer. — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) March 15, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



backwaywhen added 16:09 - Mar 15

And another one bites the dust …….I suppose one day one will become a superstar rather than come unstuck further down the food chain . 0

johnwarksshorts added 16:14 - Mar 15

Shame, but you can't stop the big clubs doing this and what young kid wouldn't want to go to Man U. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments