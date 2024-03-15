McKenna: They'll Go With Our Best Wishes But Focus Currently on Owls' Visit

Friday, 15th Mar 2024 16:23 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Town’s internationals will head off with his best wishes following Saturday’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday but with everyone’s focus currently on the Owls’ visit. Wales trio Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore will be involved in Euro 2024 play-offs, taking on Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 21st March. Should they win that tie, they will face either Poland or Estonia five days later for a place in the finals in Germany next summer. Cameron Burgess will be away with Australia for their games against Lebanon, both of which the Socceroos are hosting. Loanee forward Jeremy Sarmiento will be with Ecuador, who play friendlies against Guatemala on Friday 22nd March and Italy on Sunday 24th March, both at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Keeper Cieran Slicker will be with the Scotland U21s, who host Kazakhstan in a European Championships qualifier on Thursday 21st March. “The Welsh boys have got a big game coming up, hopefully for them, two big games and Jeremy has got games he's looking forward to in America. Cieran as well as the Scotland U21s are having a good group stage,” McKenna said. “But everyone's focus is on this weekend and nothing really past that. That is where the absolute immediate priority is and that's what all the conversations have been about this week, the upcoming game and full focus towards that. “And then after the game the group will go it separate ways and some will head off on international duty and, of course, go with the best wishes.”

