McKenna: We Reviewed the Whole Cardiff Performance

Friday, 15th Mar 2024 16:44 Manager Kieran McKenna says he and his staff went through their usual process of reviewing the game following last week’s injury-time 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City. The Blues, who had won their previous six matches, were 1-0 in front via Kieffer Moore’s 79th minute goal, but the Bluebirds hit back on 95 and 100 minutes to turn the game around in dramatic fashion. “We went through our process, we look back at the game,” McKenna said. “I think it would be a big mistake to just look back at the last 10 minutes, to be honest, because on 95 minutes, we'd be seven wins in a row and [setting] club records and getting all the plaudits. “And on 100 minutes, we've lost a game and, of course, you have to analyse that part and what we could have done better in the extra time period especially. “But also, as I said after the game, sometimes these things happen in football. Sometimes moments happen and you're not going to win a 1-0 away from home without having to defend a corner, and we had one to defend, or having to defend a couple of crosses into your box. Sometimes the luck in the margin doesn't go your way. “But we reviewed the whole performance, how we could play better, how we can play better in the first half, how we could be even more dominant in the game. “We felt like by the time the goal came we'd grown into a good performance and I think we could have been good value for 1-0 if the game had finished five minutes earlier. “But we still know that we can play better and we still know that we can improve. We still know there are good bits from the performance but also bits that could have been better and phases of the game that could have been better. “So we focused on the whole game and how we could have improved the whole performance but, of course, also then how we could have seen the last six minutes out better as well.”



Photo: TWTD



ImAbeliever added 17:34 - Mar 15

We was robbed 0

Andy32Cracknell added 17:36 - Mar 15

I’ll review it for you, apart Moore’s goal (which was class) the performance was not good enough. Too many players had 4/5 performance out of 10. Need to forget about it and move on (quickly). 0

