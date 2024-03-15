McKenna: We Reviewed the Whole Cardiff Performance
Friday, 15th Mar 2024 16:44
Manager Kieran McKenna says he and his staff went through their usual process of reviewing the game following last week’s injury-time 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.
The Blues, who had won their previous six matches, were 1-0 in front via Kieffer Moore’s 79th minute goal, but the Bluebirds hit back on 95 and 100 minutes to turn the game around in dramatic fashion.
“We went through our process, we look back at the game,” McKenna said. “I think it would be a big mistake to just look back at the last 10 minutes, to be honest, because on 95 minutes, we'd be seven wins in a row and [setting] club records and getting all the plaudits.
“And on 100 minutes, we've lost a game and, of course, you have to analyse that part and what we could have done better in the extra time period especially.
“But also, as I said after the game, sometimes these things happen in football. Sometimes moments happen and you're not going to win a 1-0 away from home without having to defend a corner, and we had one to defend, or having to defend a couple of crosses into your box. Sometimes the luck in the margin doesn't go your way.
“But we reviewed the whole performance, how we could play better, how we can play better in the first half, how we could be even more dominant in the game.
“We felt like by the time the goal came we'd grown into a good performance and I think we could have been good value for 1-0 if the game had finished five minutes earlier.
“But we still know that we can play better and we still know that we can improve. We still know there are good bits from the performance but also bits that could have been better and phases of the game that could have been better.
“So we focused on the whole game and how we could have improved the whole performance but, of course, also then how we could have seen the last six minutes out better as well.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]