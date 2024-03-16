Scowcroft and Wilnis Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Saturday, 16th Mar 2024 09:33

James Scowcroft and Fabian Wilnis were inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at last night’s Former Players Association’s Hall of Fame Reunion Dinner at Portman Road.

The duo were part of George Burley’s squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 1999/00 and then finished fifth in the top flight the following season to bring European football back to Town.

Youth product Scowcroft was the club’s Player of the Year in the promotion season, while Wilnis, who stayed at Town for 10 seasons and was the first foreign player to be awarded a testimonial, claimed the award in 2006.

Wilnis, 53, back in Suffolk for the first time in nine years, attended the dinner with his three daughters, who joined him on stage after he was handed the award by fellow Dutchman Frans Thijssen, another Hall of Fame inductee.

Scowcroft, 48, from Stanton in West Suffolk, was presented with his award by Mick Stockwell, another previous inductee.

The dinner was attended by players from across Town eras, from Ray Crawford to former skipper Luke Chambers and was hosted by Matt Holland and Simon Milton.

Current manager Kieran McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton were joined on their table by US board members Ed Schwartz and Berke Bakay.

Many of the players will be at today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday with Wilnis meeting supporters in the FanZone.

Both Wilnis and Scowcroft have been the subject of recent Life’s a Pitch TV podcasts.





Photo: Matchday Images