Three Changes For Blues Against Owls
Saturday, 16th Mar 2024 14:34
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes for this afternoon’s game against Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road with Axel Tuanzebe, Omari Hutchinson and Nathan Broadhead coming into the team.
Tuanzebe is in at right-back for Harry Clarke and Broadhead on the left of the attacking three for Jeremy Sarmiento, who both drop to the bench, while Hutchinson replaces Conor Chaplin, who misses out on a place in the squad for a league game for the first time this season having suffered a minor knock in training.
For Wednesday, former Blues loanee Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Ian Poveda come into the team for Pol Valentin, Akin Famewo and Liam Palmer and Bambo Diaby, who drop to the bench.
Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Travis, Taylor, Harness, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi.
Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson, Vaulks, Bannan (c), Poveda, Musaba, Gassama, Ugbo. Subs: Dawson, Palmer, Valentin, Famewo, B Diaby, M Diaby, Wilks, Smith, Cadamarteri. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).
