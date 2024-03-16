Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Coventry Game to Be Rescheduled
Saturday, 16th Mar 2024 15:13

Town’s Championship game at Coventry City set for Saturday 20th April will be rescheduled, the Sky Blues having reached the FA Cup semi-finals, which will be played that day.

Coventry struck twice in injury time to shock Premier League Wolves in this lunchtime’s quarter-final.

The Sky Blues defeated National League South Maidstone, who beat Town 2-1 at Portman Road at the fourth round stage, 5-0 in the previous round.


Photo: Action Images



