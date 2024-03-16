Ipswich Town 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday - Half-Time

Saturday, 16th Mar 2024 16:07 Goals from Omari Hutchinson, Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead have given the Blues a 3-0 half-time lead over Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road. Town made three changes from the team that lost 2-1 at Cardiff last week with Axel Tuanzebe, Hutchinson and Broadhead coming into the side. Tuanzebe was in at right-back for Harry Clarke and Broadhead on the left of the attacking three for Jeremy Sarmiento, who both dropped to the bench, while Hutchinson replaced Conor Chaplin, who missed out on a place in the squad for a league game for the first time this season having suffered a minor knock in training. For Wednesday, former Blues loanee Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Ian Poveda came into the team for Pol Valentin, Akin Famewo and Liam Palmer and Bambo Diaby, who dropped to the bench. Town almost created an early opportunity, Broadhead just putting too much on a through ball for Hutchinson and visiting keeper James Beadle claimed. Wednesday carved out their first opportunity in the seventh minute, Poveda getting away down the left and crossing for Ike Ugbo, who sliced his effort high and wide from the edge of the box. But it was Town who had started the stronger and on 10 Kieffer Moore rose high to nod a Sam Morsy cross towards the far post but Owls keeper Beadle claimed. Following the Blues’ first corner of the game on 11, the ball fell to Hutchinson on the edge of the area but the on-loan Chelsea man slipped as he hit his shot and Beadle was untroubled.

Wednesday threatened again on 13, Anthony Musaba crossing from the right and Djeidi Gassama flicking a header over at the near post. However, the Blues had largely been in control and on the quarter hour they went in front. Following a patient build-up on the right, Burns cut back to Hutchinson, who rolled his man on the edge of the box as he allowed the ball across his body, then hit a low left-foot shot on the turn which beat Beadle to his left, the Jamaica international’s seventh goal of the season. Town continued to dominate, indeed their control of the game and threat increased following the goal with Hutchinson causing the visitors significant trouble with his running and close control. However, on 28 Morsy lost the ball in the Wednesday half, the Owls broke and then Massimo Luongo, facing his old club, was unable to clear on the edge of the box and Poveda was able to get in a sharp shot, which Vaclav Hladky did very well to get down and turn past his right post. On the half-hour, Gassama battled round the outside of Tuanzebe but saw his effort saved by the advancing Hladky, but in any case the linesman’s flag had been raised. The game was surprisingly open for one only half an hour old with both teams having set-up with an attacking intent. In the 32nd minute, Ihiekwe was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Moore just outside the box. Broadhead took the ball on into the box but slipped as he shot and his effort deflected behind. Moments later, Hutchinson joined Ihiekwe in referee Leigh Doughty’s book for foul on Marvin Johnson on halfway, which looked harsh on the Town goalscorer, who had appeared to win the ball. A minute later, Burns forced a corner down the right but subsequently went down with what may have been a recurrence of his recent calf injury. The winger was treated on the pitch but was quickly led down the tunnel and will now almost certainly be ruled out of the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 play-offs. From the flag-kick, and with Town still down to 10 men, the Blues doubled their lead. Leif Davis sent it over and Moore headed onto the bar at the near post. Burgess tried to get his head on the loose ball, it fell to Tuanzebe, who tried to find space to apply a final touch and it deflected to Burgess, who slammed home his first goal of the season. Town, who brought on Kayden Jackson ahead of the restart, went looking for a third and on 43 Davis was found in space on the left of the box but his shot from an angle was saved by Beadle. A minute later, Gassama blazed over for the Owls, but it was a rare foray forward by the visitors by this stage and in the first minute of four additional minutes, Town made it 3-0. Moore battled for the ball in the centre circle, turned and brought it forward before feeding Jackson to his right and the sub sent over a superb curling cross which reached Broadhead at the far post from where the Wales international smashed in his 12th goal of the season to move him level with Chaplin as the club’s top scorer. There was no time for any further action and the final whistle was greeted by a huge cheer from Town supporters. It had been a near-perfect half from the Blues with Burns’s injury the only negative. Wednesday had come with a very attacking line-up, something which usually plays into Town’s hands, particularly at Portman Road, with the Blues thriving when a game is open. And that proved to be the case with Town able to play their football and dominate, creating chances throughout and scoring three goals, two very well worked from open play and another from a set piece. Wednesday had one or two opportunities themselves but with Hladky forced into only one real save. Town should go on to win this game very comfortably from here. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns (Jackson 38), Hutchinson, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Travis, Taylor, Harness, Sarmiento, Al-Hamadi. Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson, Vaulks, Bannan (c), Poveda, Musaba, Gassama, Ugbo. Subs: Dawson, Palmer, Valentin, Famewo, B Diaby, M Diaby, Wilks, Smith, Cadamarteri. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



