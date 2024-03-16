McKenna: Burns Injury Doesn't Look Like a Minor One

Saturday, 16th Mar 2024 18:32 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Wes Burns’s hamstring injury, suffered in the first half of the Blues’ 6-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday, doesn’t look like a minor problem, while revealing that Conor Chaplin has a strain to his side/back. Burns, who looks certain to be withdrawn from the Wales squad, limped down the tunnel in the 38th minute having won the corner which led to Town’s second goal, while Chaplin was absent from the 20-man squad for the first time in the league this season. “It doesn’t look great, it’s a hamstring,” McKenna said. “It doesn’t look like a minor one, I don’t think it feels like a minor one. “Of course, we’ll scan it over the next few days and assess it, but that’s the undoubted low point of today. “Everyone’s gutted for Wes down in the dressing room and we just have our fingers crossed that the severity isn’t as bad as it possibly could be.” Regarding Chaplin, he added: “Conor has a strain in his side/back, so he picked that up very early in the training week, so he wasn’t available for today, so we’ll have to see how he recovers from it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



jayceee added 18:39 - Mar 16

Didn't look good the way he went off, but hope the scan reveals better news. What a day though - still buzzing. 1

TimmyH added 18:40 - Mar 16

Sods law!...get better soon Wes. 1

Dissboyitfc added 18:57 - Mar 16

Not good really feel for Wes, hope he is back really soon, he will be needed! 0

