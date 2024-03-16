Luongo: A Great Day

Saturday, 16th Mar 2024 20:46 Midfielder Massimo Luongo felt Town had all parts of the game in their control as they smashed his old club Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 at Portman Road. Omari Hutchinson and Ali Al-Hamadi both netted twice and Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead once each as the Blues ripped the second-bottom Owls apart to return to second in the Championship. “I think we had all parts of the game,” Luongo told TownTV. “I think they had a few threatening counter-attacks, they had a good spell in the first half of pinning us around the box and we had to defend well, we had to clear our lines, we had to run back really quickly and stop the counters and stuff, and everyone did that. “Going forward, I think we covered all the basics, anything they threw at us we found the solution and we played out and we attacked really quickly. “I think it was a very positive performance, an enjoyable one, but we had to work really hard to do it. I think we all realise that to win like that, we’ve got to work really hard and we’re all feeling it now.” He added: “We stuck to how we want to play. We’re not always successful, teams come here with a game plan and we’ve just got to see out the game and sometimes manage the game at certain parts and they got a bit of joy, especially on the counter-attack because they were leaving some players up. “But, in turn, if you’re going to leave players up like that, we’ll hurt you at the other end, and we did today. “That’s a bit fortunate because sometimes it’s a steady game and they get one on the counter and we’re 1-0 down. “Credit to the defenders for staying switched on the whole game. Me and skip [Sam Morsy] had to battle hard and we had to run hard and the forward boys for finishing the chances.” Regarding his fellow Australian Burgess opening his account for the season, the centre-half having stabbed home from close range following a corner, he said: “We give him a lot of stick because he’s got on the end of a lot of corners and I think we’re all really happy for him. “We’ve told him he’s got to stop using his head, just kick it in! He’s been looking for that one for a while.” Luongo was pleased to see Kayden Jackson, on as a sub for the injured Wes Burns, whip over the cross for the third goal, netted by Broadhead. “I think we, the manager, the staff, we pride ourselves on having a complete squad,” he continued. “We train really hard, we’re making sure everyone’s fit all the time and in turn we’re ready to come on and make an impact. “You see when it’s 60-plus minutes and we need a goal, how the subs change the game or how the subs win the game for us or see out the game when we’re winning. “It’s no different coming on, it’s hard coming on, especially in that position because you’re straight on and you’ve got to sprint and he’s set up Broady [Nathan Broadhead] with an unbelievable ball. I think the gaffer said he’s more pleased with that, the impact of players doing that than the complete performance, so that’s a good positive thing for the boys that aren’t playing as much.” While the scoreline will make the headlines, the overall performance was strong in all areas, setting the Blues up perfectly for the final eight games after the international break. “I think when you’re winning and you’re up 1-0, the crowd’s behind you, you’ve got more energy and stuff like that,” Luongo said. “At 1-0, the crowd can get a little bit shaky when we’re trying to play out and stuff, but as long as we stick to what we’re doing, not only the ball, running hard is a big aspect of what we want to do. “We came in at half-time 3-0 up but we were tired. If we’re tired, then I know the other tired is more tired than us because we’re a fit group.” Reflecting further, he added: “A great day, a great day. It’s a nice way to finish off the second-last little period and now we’re into the international break where there’s no games. To win like that, we can put our feet up a little bit and have a couple of days off, get our rest in and then worry about the next game in another week and build up for that.”

