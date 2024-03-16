Röhl: Big, Big Difference

Saturday, 16th Mar 2024 20:57 Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl said the “big, big difference” between where his side currently find themselves and the Blues was evident as Town romped to a 6-0 victory at Portman Road. Röhl, who has masterminded an improvement in the Owls’ form since taking over at Hillsborough in October but with the South Yorkshiremen still second-bottom, took a positive approach against Town, switching from a back five to a back four, but the move backfired badly. “It's a big defeat and a big disappointment,” the 34-year-old German admitted. "When I come to a place like this, I never come and say I am scared about the opponent, I always want to try something. “But today we saw the big, big difference from where we are in our position and where Ipswich are. “The whole picture, it starts at the facilities, the pitch, the team. It shows a big, big direction of where Ipswich want to go and it's good to see. “For us it's about learning from this game. We came here with our best four offensive players in front instead of a back five. “I want to be brave, I want to create good ball-winning situations, good transition moments. We saw some moments but then you see the difference. Reflecting on his approach to the game further, he added: ”You have two things. You can come here, park the bus and try something or you can try. This is more my identity to come here and try something and be part of the game. “This is my responsibility, how we go about the game. I want to always be front-foot instead of backwards. Today I take this big defeat on my side, it was 6-0. I protect my players and we go forward. “It was for me about how we can score, not how we can defend. We want to give them a challenge and they did it better. It is why I take responsibility for this decision. “You can come here and play with a 5-2-3, like we did in the second half; we conceded three goals with the back four and with the five. We didn't do our basics right.”



Photo: TWTD



