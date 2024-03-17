Norwich Tickets on Sale Monday

Sunday, 17th Mar 2024 14:17 Tickets for the second East Anglian derby of the season against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 6th April (KO 12.30pm) will go on sale on Monday from 10am. The Blues, who will be looking for their first derby win in 15 years, the sides having drawn 2-2 at Portman Road in December, have been allocated 2,022 seats for the visit to Norfolk, including wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Super Blues members with 30-plus away priority points will be able to buy their seats from 10am tomorrow with those with fewer points able to purchase their tickets in the following days dependent on availability with demand likely to be very high, one ticket per member via tickets.itfc.co.uk or in Planet Blue: 2023/24 members with 30+ away priority points – Monday 18th March at 10am.

2023/24 members with 25+ away priority points – Tuesday 19th March at 10am.

2023/24 members with 20+ away priority points –Wednesday 20th March at 10am.

2023/24 members with 15+ away priority points – Thursday 21th March at 10am.

2023/24 members with 10+ away priority points – Friday 22nd March at 10am.

2023/24 members with 5+ away priority points – Monday 25th March at 10am.

Season ticket holders – Tuesday 26th March at 10am.

General sale – Wednesday, 27th March at 10am. Prices are £40 for adults, £30 for 65-plus and under-21s, £25 for under-18s and £15 for under-12s, but with no under-twos admitted. Further details, including coach ticketing, can be found on the club site.

Photo: Matchday Images



