Six Players Plus Boss McKenna in Team of the Week
Monday, 18th Mar 2024 12:17
Six Town players plus manager Kieran McKenna have been named in this week’s Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.
Leif Davis, who was involved in a number of Saturday’s goals as the Blues walloped Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 at Portman Road, Cameron Burgess, who netted the second, Omari Hutchinson, who scored two and assisted another, Massimo Luongo facing his old club, Nathan Broadhead, the scorer of the third, and striker Kieffer Moore are all included in the divisional select XI.
