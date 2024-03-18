Six Players Plus Boss McKenna in Team of the Week

Monday, 18th Mar 2024 12:17 Six Town players plus manager Kieran McKenna have been named in this week’s Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week. Leif Davis, who was involved in a number of Saturday’s goals as the Blues walloped Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 at Portman Road, Cameron Burgess, who netted the second, Omari Hutchinson, who scored two and assisted another, Massimo Luongo facing his old club, Nathan Broadhead, the scorer of the third, and striker Kieffer Moore are all included in the divisional select XI.

Photo: Matchday Images



Carberry added 12:30 - Mar 18

Congratulations one and all. Shame they are having to play alongside those Naaawich boys. 0

Europablue added 12:30 - Mar 18

I don't know how they chose these lists, but Morsy deserves to be on there. 2

norfsufblue added 12:34 - Mar 18

If Mass is in there then Morsy should be too !... Quite astonishing David Coleman would say! 0

Murphys_Law added 12:35 - Mar 18

Could’ve been all 11 plus the boss this week! 0

Furrow added 12:53 - Mar 18

What no Omari?

-1

