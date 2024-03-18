U21s Game Against Cherries on TownTV

Monday, 18th Mar 2024 15:42

Tuesday’s U21s game at home to AFC Bournemouth at Portman Road is being streamed live on TownTV (KO 1pm).

Subscribers will be able to watch the match with commentary provided by Reuben Shorten and former Blues defender Chris Casement, now the U21s loan coordinator and an academy coach.

Cobbold Stand Block C will be open for the Cherries’ visit in Professional Development League Two South with prices £5 for adults and £3 for seniors aged 65-plus and under-23s.

Season ticket holders and Super Blues members are entitled to complimentary tickets for the game, one each, but must ‘purchase’ a complimentary ticket from tickets.itfc.co.uk in order to attend. Season ticket or membership cards will not gain admittance on the turnstiles.









