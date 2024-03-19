U21s Host Bournemouth at Portman Road

Tuesday, 19th Mar 2024 08:58 Town’s U21s host AFC Bournemouth in Professional Development League Two South at Portman Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues will be looking to bounce back from last Friday’s remarkable 5-3 defeat at Watford, Town having been 3-0 up at half-time against the Hornets, who scored five times in the first half-hour of the second period before being reduced to 10 men and the Blues missing a penalty. The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright is currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the Cherries third, six points ahead of them having played a game fewer. Bournemouth’s U21s are coached by former Town youth player Alan Connell, who will be back at Portman Road for the first time since leaving the club more than 20 years ago. “I am really looking forward to going to Portman Road and the players experiencing playing at a beautiful stadium with such history,” he told the Premier League club’s website. “Personally, I was a youth team player there from 2000 to 2002 and feel very fortunate that I served my apprenticeship there. “I learned so much and there are many traits that I took from on and off the pitch to my playing career – and now my management career. “Pre-match, I am sure I will just have a moment thinking about some of the memories that I had there and also just being grateful for the opportunity the club gave me many years ago. “My playing and coaching career hadn’t taken me back there until now. I am really looking forward to it. Most importantly, I want my players to go there, enjoy it and perform on the day.” Cobbold Stand Block C will be open for the Cherries’ visit with prices £5 for adults and £3 for seniors aged 65-plus and under-23s. Season ticket holders and Super Blues members are entitled to complimentary tickets for the game, one each, but must ‘purchase’ a their seat from tickets.itfc.co.uk in order to attend. Season ticket or membership cards will not gain admittance on the turnstiles. The game is also being streamed live on TownTV for subscribers.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



