No Change to Town Kit Despite Castore Acquiring Umbro Rights

Tuesday, 19th Mar 2024 13:03

Town have confirmed that the Blues’ kits won’t face any change despite Castore acquiring the rights to Umbro in the UK.

A statement from the club reads: “The club is aware of news regarding Castore’s acquisition of rights to Umbro in the UK, with supporters assured there will be no change regarding Town’s playing kits.

“Umbro have supplied Town’s kits since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, with a year remaining on the initial deal, which continues into the 2024/25 campaign.

“The club’s new Umbro playing kits for next season were signed off prior to the end of 2023, with further news regarding next season’s shirts to be revealed in due course.”





Photo: ITFC