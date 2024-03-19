Irish U21s Training at Town

Tuesday, 19th Mar 2024 19:04

The Republic of Ireland U21s squad is currently training at the Blues’ Playford Road.

The Irish youngsters are preparing for their Euro 2025 qualifier away against San Marino on Friday.

Town’s head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin is the U21s’ regular keeper-coach but has been drafted into interim-manager John O’Shea’s senior set-up for this international break.

Former Town U21s midfielder Matt Healy, now with Belgian side Royal Francs Borains, is a member of manager Jim Crawford’s squad.

Getting the work done before San Marino 💪🇮🇪



Our U21s looking sharp at their UK base of @IpswichTown ahead of Friday’s U21 EURO Qualifier ⚽️



🇮🇪 v 🇸🇲

⌚️| KO 5pm

📺 | Live on RTÉ News Channel/ RTÉ Player #IRLU21 | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/8stFFKKPjU — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 19, 2024





Photo: Blair Ferguson