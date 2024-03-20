Burns Withdraws From Wales Squad

Wednesday, 20th Mar 2024 00:06

The FAW has confirmed that Blues wideman Wes Burns has withdrawn from the Wales squad ahead of their Euro 2024 play-offs due to the hamstring injury he suffered during Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday.

Burns limped off after 38 minutes of the game against the Owls and the news of his withdrawal is no surprise, manager Kieran McKenna having said the injury was unlikely to be insignificant.

“It doesn’t look great, it’s a hamstring,” McKenna said after the match. “It doesn’t look like a minor one, I don’t think it feels like a minor one.

“Of course, we’ll scan it over the next few days and assess it, but that’s the undoubted low point of today.

“Everyone’s gutted for Wes down in the dressing room and we just have our fingers crossed that the severity isn’t as bad as it possibly could be.”

The Welsh, who finished third in their qualifying group, take on Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

Should they win that tie, they will face either Poland or Estonia five days later for a place in the finals in Germany next summer.

Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore remain members of the squad.

Photo: TWTD