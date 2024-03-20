Keeper Williamson Could Win Cap

Wednesday, 20th Mar 2024 10:04

Young keeper Woody Williamson could become the first of Town’s players currently away on international duty to pick up a cap this afternoon when Scotland’s U19s take on Italy in their opening Euro 2024 elite round qualifying game in Lignano Sabbiadoro.

Williamson, 17, who has been on loan with Isthmian League Premier Division side Cheshunt for the last two months, has previously won six caps at U19 level, keeping two clean sheets, having played once for the U18s.

Following today’s game, which is being streamed live by the Italian FA here, kick-off 2pm, the Scots youngsters face Georgia on Saturday and the Czech Republic on Tuesday with both games also staged in Italy.





Photo: Matchday Images