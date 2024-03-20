Earlier Kick-Off For Final Day Game

Wednesday, 20th Mar 2024 13:07

The Blues’ final game of the season at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday 4th May has switched to a 12.30pm kick-off along with all the other Championship fixtures.

Sky Sports will announce their plans for the final day nearer the time with the Portman Road clash between the third-placed Blues and third-bottom Terriers likely to have a bearing on developments at both ends of the table.

In September, Town drew 1-1 with the West Yorkshiremen at the John Smith's Stadium.





Photo: Matchday Images