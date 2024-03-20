Play-Off Dates Set

Wednesday, 20th Mar 2024 14:24

The EFL has confirmed the dates for this season’s play-off semi-finals and final

Town, currently third, will hope to avoid the play-offs by winning automatic promotion for a second successive season.

The first leg of the tie between the teams finishing sixth and third will take place on Sunday 12th May (KO 12.30pm) with the second leg hosted by the third-placed side on Thursday 16th May (KO 8pm).

The fifth-v-fourth first leg will take place on Monday 13th May (KO 8pm) with the fourth-place side hosting the second leg on Friday 17th May (KO 8pm).

The final will be played on Sunday 26th May with the kick-off time to be confirmed. The full schedule for the three EFL divisions can be found here.





Photo: Action Images