Williamson Wins Cap But Scotland U19s Beaten

Wednesday, 20th Mar 2024 16:49

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson picked up his seventh Scotland U19s cap but his side were beaten 3-1 by hosts Italy in their opening Euro 2024 elite round qualifying game in Lignano Sabbiadoro this afternoon.

Williamson, 17, who has been on loan with Isthmian League Premier Division side Cheshunt for the last two months, started and played the full 90 minutes.

The Scots youngsters face Georgia on Saturday and the Czech Republic on Tuesday in their other two group games, also in Italy.





Photo: Matchday Images