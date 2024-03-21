Burgess Starts For Socceroos

Thursday, 21st Mar 2024 08:51

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in Australia’s startling line-up for this morning’s World Cup qualifier against Lebanon in CommBank Stadium in Western Sydney (KO 9am).

The 28-year-old will be winning his seventh full cap having made his senior international debut in September last year.

The Socceroos, who top the qualification group, face the same opposition again at the GIO Stadium in Canberra next Tuesday with the Lebanese, who are currently second, having ceded home advantage in the second match due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East.





Photo: AAP