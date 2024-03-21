Player of the Year Voting Gets Under Way



Voting for the Official ITFC Supporters Club’s men’s Player of Year award is now under way, while voting for the women’s gong starts on Saturday ahead of their game at Portman Road against Chatham Town. Voting for the men’s Player of the Year, which was first awarded in 1973 and won by Conor Chaplin last season, is now up and running on the Supporters Club’s website along with a new award, Portman Road Moments, a chance for fans to select an iconic moment from home games this season, which replaces the Ultimate Members Award as that membership category no longer exists. They close at midnight on Wednesday 27th March. For the women's award, voting will be conducted by a ballot in the Fanzone before Saturday’s match with both Supporters Club committees in the marquee. Votes can be cast between 1.15pm and 2.30pm. The awards will be presented on Saturday April 13th. The Academy and Women's Player of the Year gongs will be handed out before the match, along with the Irene Davey Award, dedicated to the memory of the Supporters Club’s former patron, who died earlier this year, and will be presented by a member of Irene’s family, while the Men's Player of the Year and Portman Road Moments will be made at full-time.

Photo: Contributed



