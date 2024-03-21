Broadhead, Moore and Slicker Set for International Action

Thursday, 21st Mar 2024 09:54

Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore’s Wales are in Euro 2024 play-off action this evening, while Cieran Slicker could add to his Scotland U21 caps.

The Welsh, who finished third in their qualification group, take on Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium with the game live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 1 (KO 7.45pm).

Should they win this evening’s tie, they will face either Poland or Estonia five days later for a place in the finals in Germany next summer.

Moore has previously won 39 full caps, scoring 12 goals and Broadhead nine, netting twice. Wes Burns was in the squad but withdrew earlier in the week having suffered a hamstring injury during the Blues’ 6-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Slicker and Scotland’s U21s take on Kazakhstan in a European Championships qualifier at St Mirren’s SMiSA Stadium this evening (KO 7pm). Scotland are currently second in the group.

The group winners and three best runners-ups go through to the finals in Slovakia next summer, while the other runners-up go into play-offs.

Slicker, 21, has previously won 12 U21s caps, keeping two clean sheets, having previously played at U17 and U18 levels.





Photo: Reuters