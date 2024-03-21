Burgess Wins Cap in Socceroos Victory

Thursday, 21st Mar 2024 11:15 Centre-half Cameron Burgess played the full 90 minutes and won his seventh full cap as Australia beat Lebanon 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier at the CommBank Stadium in Western Sydney this morning. Keanu Baccus gave the Socceroos the lead in the fifth minute and Kye Rowles added the second nine minutes into the second half, after Burgess had caused problems in the air from a corner. The Socceroos, who remain top the qualification group with a 100 per cent record from their three games, face the same opposition again at the GIO Stadium in Canberra next Tuesday with the Lebanese having ceded home advantage in the second match due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East. First goal for the Bread Rowles. 🍞



🎥 @10FootballAU #AUSvLBN #Socceroos #DifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/RQ7U5T42t1 — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) March 21, 2024

Photo: Sports Press Photo



NthQldITFC added 12:09 - Mar 21

Oh, I do love that nickname for Tom Rowles! 0

Europablue added 12:09 - Mar 21

Well done. Come back fit and ready to play the last 8 matches! 0

NthQldITFC added 12:10 - Mar 21

... or even Kye Rowles! 0

SitfcB added 12:32 - Mar 21

He’s been credited with the assist. 0

