Coventry Date Set

Thursday, 21st Mar 2024 15:24

Town’s Championship game away against Coventry City will now be played on Tuesday 30th April and will be shown live on Sky Sports (KO 8pm).

The Blues were due to play the Sky Blues on Saturday 20th April but was postponed as the Midlanders are playing an FA Cup semi-final that weekend.

The game’s move means the club’s End-of-Season Dinner which was originally set to take place on April 30th has moved to Monday 6th May.

The Championship season ends on Saturday 4th May when the Blues host Huddersfield Town in a 12.30pm kick-off with the Coventry match now Town’s penultimate fixture.





Photo: Matchday Images