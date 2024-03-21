Sarmiento in Ecuador Action

Thursday, 21st Mar 2024 17:09

Blues loan forward Jeremy Sarmiento will be hoping to win his 14th full cap when his side take on Guatemala in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey overnight (KO 12.30am).

Sarmiento, 21, who is on loan with the Blues until the end of the season from Brighton, and his teammates subsequently face Italy in another friendly at the same venue on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Town central defender Elkan Baggott, 21, wasn't involved as Indonesia beat Vietnam 1-0 in Jakarta in a World Cup qualifier this afternoon having been left out of the squad after picking up a knock with loan club Bristol Rovers.

Blues youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan, 18, is with a Northern Ireland U19s camp in preparation for the European Championship finals in July.

The Northern Irish U19s are coached by former Town central defender Gareth McAuley.





Photo: Matchday Images