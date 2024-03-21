Moore and Broadhead Off Bench as Wales Win Play-Off

Thursday, 21st Mar 2024 21:48

Blues striker Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead both came off the bench as Wales secured a Euro 2024 play-off final place via a 4-1 semi-final victory over Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Moore, who was winning his 40th full cap, was introduced on 61, Brennan Johnson, son of former Town striker David, having made the scoreline 3-1 just after the break.

David Brooks and Neco Williams had given the Welsh a 2-0 lead in the first half before former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki pulled one back for the Finns on the stroke of half-time. Daniel James completed the victory with four minutes left on the clock.

Town forward Nathan Broadhead was introduced in the final minute for his 10th cap, while Wes Burns withdrew from the squad earlier in the week due to his hamstring injury.

Moore, who was wearing a bandage following the head injury he suffered at Cardiff recently, picked up a booking in injury time and in the final moments took a kick to the face.

Wales will face Poland, who thrashed Estonia 5-1 in their semi-final this evening, for a place at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, also at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Elsewhere, Blues keeper Cieran Slicker won his 13th Scotland U21s cap as his side beat Kazakhstan 4-1 in a European Championships qualifier at St Mirren’s SMiSA Stadium this evening.





