Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 34 - Joe Sheehan

Thursday, 21st Mar 2024 22:20

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV is now available with Ipswich Town Women’s manager Joe Sheehan the guest ahead of his side’s big Portman Road fixture against Chatham Town on Saturday.

Sheehan recalls how he got into coaching, joined Town seven years ago before becoming the team’s manager five years ago and the progress which has been made since then. He also shows off his own ball skills in the Keep-it-Up Challenge.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

