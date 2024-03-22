Sarmiento Wins Cap in Ecuador Victory

Friday, 22nd Mar 2024 08:51

Town loanee Jeremy Sarmiento won his 14th Ecuador cap as his side beat Guatemala 2-0 in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey overnight.

Sarmiento, the first Blues player to represent Ecuador, started and played the first 73 minutes.

John Yeboah opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Gonzalo Plata, Sarmiento's replacement, completed the victory with four minutes remaining.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Blues on loan from Brighton in January, will be hoping to further add to his caps on Sunday when Ecuador take on Italy in another friendly at the same venue.





Photo: Brazil Photo Press