U18s Host Owls
Friday, 22nd Mar 2024 08:57
The Blues’ U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Sheffield Wednesday at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 10.30am).
The Town youngsters will be aiming for a big improvement on last week’s result when they were beaten 7-0 at home by leaders Bristol City.
The Blues are currently eighth in the South division with Wednesday third in the North section.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
