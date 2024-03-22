Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Owls
Friday, 22nd Mar 2024 08:57

The Blues’ U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Sheffield Wednesday at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 10.30am).

The Town youngsters will be aiming for a big improvement on last week’s result when they were beaten 7-0 at home by leaders Bristol City.

The Blues are currently eighth in the South division with Wednesday third in the North section.


Photo: Blair Ferguson



