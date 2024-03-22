Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Young Duo on Trial at QPR
Friday, 22nd Mar 2024 11:09

Blues youngsters Nick Nkansa-Dwamena and Henry Curtis are on trial at QPR and are in their U21s side facing Sheffield Wednesday today.

Full-back Nkansa-Dwamena, 18, joined Town shortly before starting his two-year scholarship in the summer of 2022 having previously been with West Ham’s youth set-up.

Central defender Curtis (pictured), 17, was recruited by the Blues from the South London-based Kinetic Academy in January last year and in the summer signed a pro deal.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024