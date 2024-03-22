Young Duo on Trial at QPR

Friday, 22nd Mar 2024 11:09

Blues youngsters Nick Nkansa-Dwamena and Henry Curtis are on trial at QPR and are in their U21s side facing Sheffield Wednesday today.

Full-back Nkansa-Dwamena, 18, joined Town shortly before starting his two-year scholarship in the summer of 2022 having previously been with West Ham’s youth set-up.

Central defender Curtis (pictured), 17, was recruited by the Blues from the South London-based Kinetic Academy in January last year and in the summer signed a pro deal.





Photo: Matchday Images