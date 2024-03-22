Loanee Williams in Court

Friday, 22nd Mar 2024 22:32

Town loanee Brandon Williams was in court today accused of inhaling laughing gas prior to being involved in a car crash.

Williams joined the Blues last summer but has been back at his parent club Manchester United since the start of the year, “for assessment” following spells in and out of the side.

The 23-year-old’s return to Portman Road appears less and less likely the longer he has been away and out of match action. He hasn’t played a game since December 29th.

According to The Sun, prosecutor Katie Johnson told Crewe Magistrates’ Court that Williams had been driving his Audi A3 S Line at speeds in excess of 90mph before being involved in a crash travelling at 74mph and was said to have been “seen by witnesses to have taken nitrous oxide from balloons”.

The clerk of the court said Williams, who gave his address as his parents’ home in Harpurhey, Manchester, denied dangerous driving, responsibility for the accident, being impaired for driving and driving without insurance.

The case was sent for trial at Chester Crown Court with a hearing set for April 19th. Williams was granted unconditional bail.





Photo: Matchday Images