Tuanzebe Switches International Allegiance to DR Congo

Saturday, 23rd Mar 2024 10:03

Town defender Axel Tuanzebe has switched his international allegiance to DR Congo, the country of his birth.

The 26-year-old moved to the UK as a child and has previously represented England at U19, U20 and U21 levels.

In December, he was named in a provisional DR Congo squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations with manager Kieran McKenna revealing the two had had conversations about the situation.

“I’ve had a couple of discussions with Axel this week about it,” he said following the defeat at Leeds just before Christmas.

“As understand it currently, he won’t be going but Axel’s in communication with their federation and I’m sure that will get sorted.”

However, now Tuanzebe has committed to playing for DR Congo, who are ranked 64th in the world, with a statement on their official Facebook page reading: “Axel Tuanzebe, native of Bunia and member of Ipswich Town in the English Championship, is now eligible and selectable to represent the Leopards in the next international events.”

Tuanzebe was pictured (below) with manager Sébastien Desabre holding up a DR Congo shirt.









Photo: Matchday Images