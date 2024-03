One Change For Tractor Girls on Portman Road Debut

Saturday, 23rd Mar 2024 14:36

Ipswich Town Women make one change for this afternoon’s first ever league game at Portman Road with Lucy O’Brien (pictured) replacing Ruby Doe in midfield.

Otherwise, they are unchanged from the team which fell to a 4-2 defeat at Portsmouth a fortnight ago.

Midfielder Eloise King, who has been out since the end of last season due to a back injury, returns to the bench.

Chatham Town, second bottom without a win all season, are unable to play on-loan Town forward Holly Turner and will be relegated today if they lose.

The game, which is set to be watched by a crowd in excess of 10,000, is being shown live in TownTV to subscribers.

Town: Hartley, Mitchell, Boswell (c), Williams, Hughes, Robertson, Horwood, Peskett, O’Brien, Gunning-Williams, Thomas. Subs: Meollo, Barker, King, Doe, Bryant.

Chatham: Eligon, Hynes, Leitch, Priest (c), Jeffkins, Charles, Auguste, Taylor, Jackson, Iton, Sharp. Subs: Coombs, Wells, Madamombe, Smith, Bell. Referee: Joanne Horwood (Hertfordshire).





Photo: ITFC