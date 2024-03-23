One Change For Tractor Girls on Portman Road Debut

Saturday, 23rd Mar 2024 14:36

Ipswich Town Women make one change for this afternoonâ€™s first ever league game at Portman Road with Lucy Oâ€™Brien (pictured) replacing Ruby Doe in midfield.

Otherwise, they are unchanged from the team which fell to a 4-2 defeat at Portsmouth a fortnight ago.

Midfielder Eloise King, who has been out since the end of last season due to a back injury, returns to the bench.

Chatham Town, second bottom without a win all season, are unable to play on-loan Town forward Holly Turner and will be relegated today if they lose.

The game, which is set to be watched by a crowd in excess of 10,000, is being shown live in TownTV to subscribers.

Town: Hartley, Mitchell, Boswell (c), Williams, Hughes, Robertson, Horwood, Peskett, Oâ€™Brien, Gunning-Williams, Thomas. Subs: Meollo, Barker, King, Doe, Bryant.

Chatham: Eligon, Hynes, Leitch, Priest (c), Jeffkins, Charles, Auguste, Taylor, Jackson, Iton, Sharp. Subs: Coombs, Wells, Madamombe, Smith, Bell. Referee: Joanne Horwood (Hertfordshire).





Photo: ITFC