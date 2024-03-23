Ex-Blues Win National League Title With Chesterfield

Saturday, 23rd Mar 2024 21:04 Chesterfield, managed by former Blues boss Paul Cook with Kieron Dyer on his staff and Armando Dobra a key member of the squad, secured the National League title and promotion to League Two by beating Boreham Wood 3-0 at the SMH Group Stadium this afternoon. The Spireites, who lost in the National League play-off final last term, have led from the front during this season and are 21 points ahead with five games to play. Cook took over at Chesterfield, who he previously saw to the 2013/14 League Two title, in February 2022, two months after his sacking by the Blues. Dyer, the U21s coach at Town during Cook’s time at Portman Road, joined the coaching staff at the Derbyshire club towards the end of last season and, having had a spell away while he underwent his liver transplant, returned to the club earlier in the campaign. Dobra (pictured above celebrating with Dyer), who has scored 10 times this season, was signed by Cook in the summer of 2022 following his Town exit, while Bailey Clements made the same move during that close season. Another former Town academy player, Harley Curtis, moved to Chesterfield last summer and has made a handful of sub appearances, including a game from the bench today. Ex-Town winger Gary Roberts is Cook’s first-team coach having been in a similar role on his Portman Road staff. Cook was emotional at the final whistle following today’s promotion-clinching result. “I lost my dad two-and-a-half years ago and it’s his birthday today.” Cook told TNT Sports. “I am delighted, I really am. I am delighted for the supporters. When I came back two-and-a-bit years ago, I didn’t realise how tough a league it was. “It has been amazing. I can’t thank the players, the staff, enough. It has been great. It has been such a team effort. “My staff have been outstanding all year but the players take all the plaudits tonight.” Laughing, the 57-year-old added: “I will be vanishing now for a couple of bottles of Peroni!”

Photo: Contributed



Miaow added 21:25 - Mar 23

As much as it ultimately didn’t work out for us with Cook as manager, a fair number of our key players from the past couple of seasons – Morsy, Chaplin, Burns, Walton, Hladký, Burgess, Edmundson, Evans – joined the club during his tenure and a few of them had worked with him previously, so he definitely had a bearing on them coming to Ipswich. I don’t have the same ill feeling towards him as I do to some of our previous managers from the Evans era.



It’s good to see Chesterfield back in the League. 0

