Sarmiento's Ecuador Face Italy

Sunday, 24th Mar 2024 09:54

Blues loanee Jeremy Sarmiento will be hoping to win his 15th full Ecuador cap when his side take on Italy in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey this evening (KO 8pm).

The Ecuadorians beat Guatemala 2-0 in another friendly on Friday morning with Sarmiento assisting the first goal.

The 21-year-old forward, on loan with Town from Brighton for the second half of the season, played the first 73 minutes of that match.

Meanwhile, young Blues keeper Woody Williamson was an unused sub as Scotland's U19s were beaten 3-2 by Georgia in their second Euro 2024 elite round qualifying game in Italy.

The young Scots face the Czech Republic on Tuesday in their final group game. Williamson started and played the full 90 minutes in the first, a 3-1 defeat to hosts Italy on Wednesday.

Photo: Brazil Photo Press