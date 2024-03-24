Sarmiento Wins Cap But Ecuador Defeated

Sunday, 24th Mar 2024 22:08

On-loan Blues wideman Jeremy Sarmiento picked up his 15th full Ecuador cap as his side were beaten 2-0 by Italy in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey this evening.

The forward, on loan with Town from Brighton for the second half of the season, played the first 80 minutes of the match before being replaced.

Lorenzo Pellegrini netted the opener for the Italians in the third minute, then NicolÃ² Barella added the second four minutes into injury time.

The Ecuadorians beat Guatemala 2-0 in another friendly on Friday morning with Sarmiento, 21, assisting the first goal.





Photo: Brazil Photo Press