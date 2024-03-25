Burgess Set For Australia Action

Monday, 25th Mar 2024 16:56

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess will be hoping to win his eighth full international cap when Australia take on Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Tuesday morning (KO 8.45am).

A victory for the Socceroos, who currently top the group with the Lebanese now third, would seal a place in the third round of qualifying and also a place at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Burgess, 28, won his seventh cap and played the full 90 minutes as Australia beat the same opposition 2-0 on Thursday.

This match was set to be hosted by Lebanon but they ceded home advantage due to the political situation in the Middle East.

Burgess is likely to be considered a doubt for Town’s game at Blackburn Rovers on Friday given the travelling from Australia and time difference.





Photo: AAP