Burgess Set For Australia Action
Monday, 25th Mar 2024 16:56
Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess will be hoping to win his eighth full international cap when Australia take on Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Tuesday morning (KO 8.45am).
A victory for the Socceroos, who currently top the group with the Lebanese now third, would seal a place in the third round of qualifying and also a place at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Burgess, 28, won his seventh cap and played the full 90 minutes as Australia beat the same opposition 2-0 on Thursday.
This match was set to be hosted by Lebanon but they ceded home advantage due to the political situation in the Middle East.
Burgess is likely to be considered a doubt for Town’s game at Blackburn Rovers on Friday given the travelling from Australia and time difference.
Photo: AAP
