Former Striker Knights Appointed Stourbridge Boss

Monday, 25th Mar 2024 20:37

Former Town striker Darryl Knights has been named the manager of Southern League Premier Division Central side Stourbridge.

Ipswich-born Knights, now 35, came through the academy ranks at Playford Road and was a member of the team which won the FA Youth Cup in 2005.

The former England U16 and 17 cap and U18 call-up made one senior sub appearance for the first team, as a sub at Sunderland in a 2-0 defeat in November 2004.

He moved on to Yeovil initially on loan and then permanently before spells with Cambridge United, Kidderminster, Newport, Solihull Moors, Tamworth and Telford.

Knights joined the Glassboys as a player in 2020 and had been in a player-coach role until his appointment as boss. Long-serving goalkeeper-coach Lewis Solly will be his assistant.





Photo: Action Images