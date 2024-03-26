Broadhead and Moore's Wales Out to Secure Euro 2024 Place

Tuesday, 26th Mar 2024 09:05 Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore will be aiming to secure a place in Germany this summer when Wales take on Poland in their Euro 2024 play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening (S4C and Viaplay Sports 2, KO 7.45pm). The Welsh beat Finland 4-1 in the semi-final at the same venue on Thursday, while Poland thrashed Estonia 5-1 in their tie. Both Broadhead and Moore came on as subs in that game and will be hoping to be elevated into the starting line-up this evening. Blues winger Wes Burns was included in the squad but pulled out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Sheffield Wednesday. Moore will be looking to win his 41st cap and add to his 12 international goals, while Broadhead will be out to take his caps total to 11 having scored two international goals so far. Elsewhere, young Blues keeper Woody Williamson could win his eighth Scotland U19s cap when his side faces the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2024 elite round qualifying game in Italy this afternoon (KO 1.30pm). The young Scots have already been eliminated from the competition having lost their first two matches, Williamson, 17, having played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat to the hosts, who are the side qualifying for the finals from the group, and been left on the bench throughout of the 3-2 defeat to Georgia.

Photo: Sipa USA



Barty added 09:47 - Mar 26

Best of luck lads and hope you win and stay injury free. Also I wish the club would issue news about the severity of Wes's injury ! 2

oldbri added 10:05 - Mar 26

Barty,what you said, me too. No Injury's boys. We need you. 0

Edmundo added 10:06 - Mar 26

Ewch Cymru! 0

