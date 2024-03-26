Broadhead and Moore's Wales Out to Secure Euro 2024 Place
Tuesday, 26th Mar 2024 09:05
Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore will be aiming to secure a place in Germany this summer when Wales take on Poland in their Euro 2024 play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening (S4C and Viaplay Sports 2, KO 7.45pm).
The Welsh beat Finland 4-1 in the semi-final at the same venue on Thursday, while Poland thrashed Estonia 5-1 in their tie.
Both Broadhead and Moore came on as subs in that game and will be hoping to be elevated into the starting line-up this evening. Blues winger Wes Burns was included in the squad but pulled out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Sheffield Wednesday.
Moore will be looking to win his 41st cap and add to his 12 international goals, while Broadhead will be out to take his caps total to 11 having scored two international goals so far.
Elsewhere, young Blues keeper Woody Williamson could win his eighth Scotland U19s cap when his side faces the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2024 elite round qualifying game in Italy this afternoon (KO 1.30pm).
The young Scots have already been eliminated from the competition having lost their first two matches, Williamson, 17, having played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat to the hosts, who are the side qualifying for the finals from the group, and been left on the bench throughout of the 3-2 defeat to Georgia.
Photo: Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Let’s All Take a Deep Breath by tractorboykent
It started with boos at the end of the QPR home game. Since then there have been a steady flow of churlish criticism of bad results and performances – despite the extreme rarity of both. Some ‘fans’ seem to seriously think that we should be walking this league.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]