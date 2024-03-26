Burgess's Socceroos Thrash Lebanon
Tuesday, 26th Mar 2024 10:54
Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess played the full 90 minutes and won his eighth cap as Australia thrashed Lebanon 5-0 at the GIO Stadium in Canberra this morning, securing qualification for the next stage of World Cup qualifying and also a place at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
Portsmouth’s Kusini Yengi, brother of former Blues youngster Tete, opened the scoring with his first international goal in the second minute.
But Australia had to wait until two minutes into the second half to increase their lead via a Bassel Jradi own goal.
Two Craig Goodwin goals sandwiched another from John Iredale, who had come on as a sub moments earlier, to complete the rout.
The game had been set to be hosted by Lebanon but they ceded home advantage due to the political situation in the Middle East.
The next round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will start in September, while the 2027 AFC Asian Cup will be played in Saudi Arabia in January of that year.
Burgess is likely to be considered a doubt for Town’s game at Blackburn Rovers on Friday given the travelling from Australia and time difference.
Photo: Reuters
