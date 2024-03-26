Town Fan's Six in Six Charity Fundraiser

Tuesday, 26th Mar 2024 14:41 Town fan Luke Penning is taking in six matches in six days over Easter to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Blues season ticket holder Luke will be taking in games at various levels, starting with Town’s Good Friday trip to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers. “From 29th March to 3rd April I will be visiting six football matches in six days to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice in the hope of raising funds that can be donated towards the charity to help people suffering from cancer (young or older) and support their families, because they do superb work,” Luke said. “The games I will be visiting are: Blackburn vs Ipswich, Dulwich Hamlet vs Billericay, West Ham Women vs Brighton Women, Ipswich vs Southampton, Worcester Park vs Wimbledon Casuals and Brentford vs Brighton. “In 2010 I lost my grandma, Sheila Minto Penning, to cancer, she was cared for perfectly by St Elizabeth’s Hospice in Ipswich. Since then, I’ve had a soft spot for the charity and what they do, and have been lucky enough to be involved with them in my work too. “I had an exceptional bond with her, she was my biggest fan in many ways and championed me when others wouldn’t. And was always wanting me to have experiences. “I’m also a massive footy fan so to mix a trip to different grounds and teams is something I’m looking forward to. “I will be purchasing merchandise from every team I visit to help support them but also as a memento to look back on. I will be documenting my journey across social media.” If you would like to donate, please visit Luke’s Enthuse page. You can follow Luke on Twitter and Instagram.

Photo: Contributed



