U21s Beaten at Peterborough

Tuesday, 26th Mar 2024 15:54

Town’s U21s were beaten 2-1 by Peterborough United at Posh’s idverde Training Ground this afternoon.

The young Blues went behind in only the second minute when Pemi Aderoju gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot. Three minutes later, the former Biggleswade forward made it 2-0.

Town had a goal disallowed on 24 as both sides had chances, Blues striker Tommy Taylor failing to take a good opportunity just before the break.

Half-time sub Emmanuel Okunowo (pictured) pulled a goal back for Town in the 71st minute but the Blues were unable to find an equaliser, Taylor having had a couple of chances, the second of which was well saved.

U21s: Binns, Agbaje (c) (Lavin 70), H Barbrook, Mazionis, O’Connor, Foyo (Okunowo 46), Nwabueze, Turner (Haddoch 75), Taylor, Roberts, Morgan. Unused: Cullum.





Photo: TWTD