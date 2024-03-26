Moore Starts, Broadhead on Bench For Wales

Tuesday, 26th Mar 2024 18:38 Kieffer Moore starts and Nathan Broadhead is on the bench as Wales look to secure a place at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer against Poland in their play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening (S4C and Viaplay Sports 2, KO 7.45pm). Moore will be winning his 41st cap and add to his 12 international goals, while Broadhead will be out to take his caps total to 11 having scored two international goals so far. The Welsh beat Finland 4-1 in the semi-final at the same venue on Thursday, while Poland thrashed Estonia 5-1 in their tie. Both Broadhead and Moore came on as subs in that game. Blues winger Wes Burns was included in the squad but pulled out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Sheffield Wednesday. Elsewhere, Blues academy keeper Woody Williamson won his eighth Scotland U19s cap in this afternoon's 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2024 elite round qualifying game in Italy. The young Scots were eliminated from the competition having lost all three of their matches. Williamson, 17, also played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat to the hosts, who are the side qualifying for the finals from the group, in the opening match before being left on the bench throughout the 3-2 defeat to Georgia in their second match.

Photo: Sipa USA



