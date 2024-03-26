Moore Nets in Shootout But Wales Miss Out on Finals Place

Tuesday, 26th Mar 2024 22:51 Kieffer Moore netted a shootout penalty but Wales missed out on a place at Euro 2024 following a 5-4 spot-kicks defeat to Poland following a 0-0 after-extra-time draw in their play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium, fellow Blue Nathan Broadhead having come off the bench. Moore, winning his 41st cap, started and played the full 120 minutes, coming close to opening the scoring on a number of occasions and creating a disallowed goal for Ben Davies in a first half in which the Welsh had been on top. Broadhead, who picked up his 11th cap, came off the bench in the 113th minute with Poland having the upper hand in extra-time, although without managing a single shot on target all evening. In the closing moments, Wales were reduced to 10 men when Mepham was red-carded for a second bookable offence, before a penalty shootout in which everyone - including Moore, the second Welsh kick off the underside of the bar - scored until Daniel James, who saw his kick saved by Wojciech Szczesny. Moore, Broadhead and Wes Burns, who was due to be in the squad until he suffered his hamstring injury, will now not be going to Germany for this summer’s tournament.

Photo: Reuters



