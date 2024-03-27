McKenna: New Investment Good News For Everyone Involved With the Club

Wednesday, 27th Mar 2024 16:43

Town boss Kieran McKenna has welcomed last week’s £105 million new investment into the club.

US-based private equity firm Bright Path Sports Partners secured a stake of just over 40 per cent in the club, news that was announced by Town on Friday.

CEO Mark Ashton announced that the long-planned training ground improvements - which they gave a first view of as part of the announcement - and taking the academy to category one would be priorities having secured the additional cash.

“Very good news, I think, for everyone involved with the football club,” McKenna said.

“It's an investment and commitment that really secures the more medium and longer-term future of the club in a really good place.

“The ability to invest in infrastructure and other projects that are going to have a real legacy in terms of the future of the football club, so I think that's a big, big positive.

“Of course, day-to-day and short term, it doesn't change too much of our work. It doesn't change too much of our priorities at the moment.

“But investing in the medium and longer term of the football club is so, so important. And I think everyone involved with the club should be delighted that that's gone through.”









Photo: TWTD